Keyless taps Sarah Clark, Charles Walton to guide growth in US market

Several prominent appointments have been announced in the biometrics and digital identity industry, bringing forth a fresh new wave of leadership changes as companies strengthen their positions.

Keyless drives U.S. expansion with pivotal hires, Surf Security names new CTO, Saviynt adds Tim Mooney as executive advisor, and Megvii CEO takes on a dual leadership role at Lifan Technology.

Sarah Clark joins Keyless, U.S. team expanded

Keyless has made a few key appointments in its North American expansion. The firm named Ali Nazem as head of sales for North America and Stephan Koester as director of technical services for the Americas. Additionally, industry veterans Charles Walton and Sarah Clark have joined as advisors to support Keyless’ growth in the U.S. market.

Formerly with Mastercard and Mitek, Clark brings expertise in fraud prevention and identity verification. Nazem has a track record of driving growth in biometric and identity verification sectors, and also has previously held a senior sales position at Mitek.

Koester has experience leading implementations at ForgeRock, and will oversee client deployments of Keyless’ offerings, and Walton has previously held leadership roles at Mastercard and Avast, where he contributed to developing tools for personal data security.

Andrea Carmignani, CEO and co-founder of Keyless, says: “Ali and Stephan bring unparalleled expertise and a shared commitment to transforming authentication. With Sarah and Charles’ advisory leadership, we are poised to strengthen our presence in the US market and deliver innovative solutions that enhance security, privacy, and user experience, addressing diverse authentication challenges across industries.”

The announcements coincide with Keyless securing a new client in North America.

Saviynt appoints Tim Mooney executive advisor

Saviynt has appointed Tim Mooney as its executive advisor, the company announced on Thursday. The company says the plan is for Mooney to guide clients on implementing Saviynt’s Identity Cloud, in a bid to streamline onboarding and transformation processes.

Mooney is set to bring a different perspective to the role, having led identity programs at companies like VMware and Visa. At VMware, he implemented an identity program that secured over 60 million identities and automated workflows across 550 applications. At Visa, his efforts played a role in achieving PCI compliance and centralizing identity management strategies for B2B and B2C teams.

“Having implemented identity governance solutions many times throughout my career, I know the importance of laying the right foundation from the start. The onboarding process is inherently challenging but also presents a significant opportunity to eliminate outdated practices and sanitize data before integrating it into IGA platforms,” says Mooney.

“I am excited to help clients become self-reliant in the transition from legacy systems to the cloud by establishing a customized foundation focused on proactive controls, allowing for continuous monitoring and alerts for any breaches.”

Nick Knüpffer named Surf Security CTO

In the cybersecurity and privacy protection space, Surf Security has hired Nick Knüpffer as chief technology officer. Prior to joining Surf Security, he held senior technical roles at various global tech firms, where he was instrumental in shaping strategies around digital security. At Surf Security, Knüpffer will oversee the company’s technology development and play a role in scaling its security platforms aimed at protecting data in the digital age.

“In a stage of hyper-growth, Surf demands marketing strategies that are not only creative and effective but scalable. Nick’s extensive experience positions him as an unparalleled asset to our team as we move towards success,” says Moty Yacob, CEO of Surf Security.

Megvii CEO takes chairman role at Lifan Technology Group

Yin Qi, co-founder and CEO of Chinese facial recognition company Megvii, has been named chairman of Lifan Technology Group, a Shanghai-listed company with roots in motorcycle manufacturing. The appointment was announced on Tuesday.

By taking the helm at Lifan, Yin Qi is expected to steer the company using Megvii’s knowledge in AI.

