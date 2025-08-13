IDnow earns early certification for eIDAS 2.0 biometric identity verification

IDnow has earned certification to the European Commission’s standard for digital identity verification for several of its flagship biometric IDV and fraud prevention products. The certification was awarded by QSCert, an accredited conformity assessment body.

QSCert tested IDnow’s biometric products for compliance to ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1, the standard for AML-compliant identity verification for qualified trust services and the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), which takes effect July 10, 2027.

ETSI 119 461 includes biometric and security requirements IDnow describes as “stringent,” and outlines parameters for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD), injection attack detection (IAD) and assurance of the integrity of biometrics collected. It underpins EU regulations like eIDAS 2.0 and AMLD6.

IDnow’s technology has been found compliant with the Extended Level of Identity Proofing (LoIP) under ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1. Extended LoIP is required for fully functioning EU Digital Identity Wallets to qualify as Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) under eIDAS 2.0, based on the ETSI standard.

IDnow integrated biometric technology from Keyless for continuous monitoring just weeks ago, and Keyless became the first provider with High-level IAD certification, which is a prerequisite for the Extended LoIP, on Tuesday.

“This milestone is not only a technical and security achievement; it is a practical commitment to advancing digital onboarding in the most regulated industries,” comments IDnow Founder and Managing Director Armin Berghaus. “We’re proud to lead the way in enabling compliant, secure, and user-friendly identity verification across all major digital channels.”

The company is in the process of carrying out global expansion plans, and recently appointed three new executives to its C-suite, along with a new board advisor.

Corsair Capital acquired a controlling stake in IDnow earlier this year in a $295 million all-cash deal.

