The growing role of biometrics in identity verification

By Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of Veridos GmbH

In an evolving, increasingly digital world, biometric technologies are modernizing identity verification across both public and private sectors.

As society becomes more interconnected, the need for secure and efficient methods of verifying identities has never been greater. From facial recognition at airports to authentication for accessing secure areas – both physically and digitally- biometrics are rapidly becoming an integral part of our daily lives.

The shift from static verification methods to “biometrics on the move,” where identity is verified in real-time as individuals move through a space, promises enhanced security and convenience. However, the rise of biometric systems also raises important questions about privacy, data protection, and the ethical implications of using such technologies.

Biometric verification relies on unique physical or behavioral characteristics—such as fingerprints, facial features, or voice patterns—to confirm a person’s identity. Unlike traditional methods like PINs and passwords, which can be forgotten or stolen, biometric features are inherently secure because they are unique to each individual and remain relatively unchanged over time.

This reliability makes biometrics a powerful tool for identity verification, essential for combating identity theft and fraud. Yet, as these technologies become more prevalent, it is crucial to address the challenges associated with their implementation to ensure that they are used responsibly and effectively.

Understanding biometrics and their role in security

Biometric technologies help verify identities and fight crime by providing a secure method of authentication that is difficult to forge.

Sophisticated automated biometric identification systems offer fast, secure, and effective forgery-proof identification. These systems are particularly valuable in detecting identity theft and verifying identities in situations where individuals have lost all other forms of identification.

The growing importance of biometric technologies in identity verification is reshaping the landscape of travel and border control. Advanced systems are being developed that enhance security while streamlining the travel experience.

In the realm of border control, biometric verification plays a crucial role in ensuring both security and efficiency. Innovative solutions incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, and iris identification to create a seamless travel experience. These systems enable travelers to pass through security checkpoints more quickly and with less friction, while simultaneously providing border authorities with highly accurate and reliable identity verification tools. As airports and border crossings continue to modernize their infrastructure, the integration of biometric technologies promises to revolutionize the way we travel, making it more secure, convenient, and efficient for both passengers and authorities alike.

The primary appeal of biometric verification lies in its ability to improve user experience dramatically. Unlike traditional methods that rely on passwords or physical documents, biometric systems offer a frictionless verification process.

Moreover, “biometrics on the move” is gaining traction, allowing users to authenticate their identity with a simple glance as they walk. This convenience is especially evident in the travel industry; where biometric corridors can reduce passenger processing times. For example, the introduction of biometrics at Miami International Airport has decreased processing times by as much as 80 percent, leading to shorter queues and a more pleasant travel experience.

Safeguarding biometric data: Challenges and best practices

While the benefits of biometric systems are clear, ensuring the security of biometric data remains a critical challenge. Unlike passwords, biometric data cannot be changed if compromised, making its protection paramount.

Best practices for safeguarding this sensitive information include encryption, decentralized storage, liveness detection, and limited data collection. Implementing strong encryption protocols for data storage and transmission is crucial, as is storing biometric data locally on devices rather than in centralized databases.

As biometric systems evolve, they must also address privacy and accuracy concerns. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have significantly improved the reliability of these systems, reducing false positives and negatives, even when people are in motion.

Regulatory frameworks play a crucial role in shaping the development and implementation of biometric technologies. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) have set stringent standards for the collection, storage, and use of biometric data.

To resist sophisticated attacks, biometric systems must be designed with robust security features. Current solutions include liveness detection—advanced algorithms that can distinguish between a live person and a static image or video—multi-factor authentication that combines biometrics with other forms of verification, continuous authentication throughout a session, and behavioral biometrics that analyze unique patterns in user behavior.

The future of biometric identity verification

As biometric technologies continue to advance, we can expect to see even more innovative applications in identity verification. From seamless travel experiences to secure financial transactions, biometrics have the potential to modernize numerous aspects of our daily lives. However, successful implementation will depend on striking the right balance between convenience and security.

The future of identity verification lies in harnessing the power of biometrics while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and data protection. By implementing best practices such as obtaining explicit consent from users, ensuring data minimization principles are followed, and conducting regular security audits, organizations can build trust with users while complying with evolving regulations.

As AI and machine learning continue to enhance the accuracy and security of biometric systems, we can look forward to a future where identity verification is both seamless and secure—benefiting individuals and organizations alike while safeguarding personal information against misuse. The ongoing evolution of “biometrics on the move” will further streamline processes across various sectors, making interactions smoother while enhancing security measures.

About the author

Marc-Julian Siewert is the CEO of Veridos GmbH, a joint venture between Giesecke+Devrient and Bundesdruckerei. The company supplies governments and authorities with tailor-made complete solutions for secure identification.

