Youverse and Daon each integrate Dock for decentralized biometric ID verification

Youverse and Daon have partnered with Dock in separate deals to offer better privacy in biometric identity verification processes. Both strategic partnerships are intended to utilize a network effect by creating ecosystems made up of partners and customers.

Youverse for private biometric authentication

Youverse is partnering with Dock to deliver private biometric authentication technologies that are tailored for identity verification processes.

The collaboration is set to take shape in the form of a tool for managing verifiable digital credentials while keeping sensitive data under the control of individual users.

By integrating Youverse’s biometric technology with Dock’s verifiable credential framework, the partnership promises to offer a system where personal data remains stored on the user’s device, and credentials are biometrically bound to individuals without exposing their underlying biometric information.

Pedro Torres, co-founder and chief executive officer at Youverse, says: “I’m thrilled to witness the birth of a pioneering solution that merges privacy-preserving identity credentials with privacy-preserving biometrics, made available at scale for any ecosystem.”

At the beginning of the year, Youverse introduced its decentralized face biometric authentication platform to the market.

Daon to streamline ID verification

Days before Youverse’s announcement, Dock and Daon unveiled their partnership that will see the integration of Dock’s decentralized ID technology with Daon’s existing identity verification framework.

Aimed at improving the security of identity verification processes, the integration enables verified data, such as government-issued digital IDs and bank-issued credentials, to be consolidated into a single reusable verifiable credential.

Additionally, the partnership, according to the company’s announcement, will explore the use of biometric-bound credentials. These credentials link biometric data, secured with liveness detection, directly to identity credentials, with the aim of ensuring they are accessible only to the rightful individual.

The collaboration will also explore applications in mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and eIDAS verification, with a focus on improving decentralized identity systems in Europe and the United States.

Daon added a synthetic voice detection offering into its call center fraud protection platform to secure voice biometric authentication. In its identity verification offering, Daon also offers a cloud product for identity proofing and authentication called TrustX, as well as its IdentityX platform, which is integrated with ForgeRock’s Identity Cloud offering.

Dock’s reusable digital identity platform allows organizations to change verified identity data into reusable digital ID credentials, for authentication and facilitating monetization when third parties verify the credentials.

The platform includes an API, a web application, a digital ID wallet, and a dedicated blockchain, creating a tool for secure and efficient identity management. This comes as Ping Identity research reveals that the adoption of decentralized digital ID management systems increased from 13 percent last year to 38 percent this year.

Since its establishment in 2017, Dock’s decentralized digital identity technology has served organizations across sectors such as healthcare, finance, and education.

The trio’s efforts will be highlighted during an live event hosted by Dock, Daon, and Youverse on December 5, 2024, at 9 AM PT. Titled “Why ID companies are adopting verifiable and biometric-bound credentials,” the event will explore how verifiable and biometric-bound credentials streamline ID verification within a closed ecosystem.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | Daon | decentralized ID | digital identity | Dock | identity verification | mDL (mobile driver's license) | verifiable credentials | Youverse