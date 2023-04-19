Daon introduces TrustX cloud biometrics platform

Daon has unveiled a new cloud product for identity proofing and authentication called TrustX to offer the biometric identity verification and authentication capabilities of identity proofing platform IdentityX as a service.

IdentityX is the flagship biometric platform that supports all of Daon’s identity proofing and authentication applications. Unlike IdentityX, which Daon clients host on-site or in their own cloud, TrustX is a SaaS-based platform that Daon hosts for them and is run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company says that this allows its clients to focus more on their business instead of managing the underlying application infrastructure.

TrustX also helps international clients ensure compliance with data processing rules in different regions. It is optimized by artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to improve customer experience and reduce fraud, the company said in a statement.

“Businesses must invest in new security platforms that enable them to respond rapidly to changing business requirements and proactively manage the identities of their consumers throughout the entire digital identity journey,” says Ralph Rodriguez, president and chief product officer at Daon. “TrustX will make it fast and easy for customers to orchestrate user journeys without coding (no-code).”

Daon has been expanding its IdentityX product, including into the healthcare industry. In December, Daon announced the integration of its IdentityX platform with ForgeRock’s Identity Cloud for FIDO biometrics.

