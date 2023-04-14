Daon jumps into health care with ID management platform and biometric vending machine

Few sectors are as stringent about privacy as health care, and for good reason; even before COVID-19, health care fraud was the largest source of illicit funds in the U.S., with millions of people having their personal data exposed. International biometrics and identity assurance firm Daon believes it can help fight the problem, announcing this week its expansion into the health care industry, as a provider of identity proofing and authentication tools for providers, staff and patients.

“The 21st Century Cures Act has opened doors for much-needed technology innovation in the healthcare industry, which in turn requires more advanced security,” says Conor White, president of new industries for Daon, in a company release. “Because healthcare data is among the most personal, companies need sophisticated identity management solutions.”

Like many industries, health care is undergoing a foundational shift to digital, balancing exposure to risk with improved access for staff and patients. Daon’s technology, based on its IdentityX biometric platform, is designed to cover multiple areas of the health care experience. It offers passwordless authentication for access to medical records and financial information, and promises streamlined access to prescriptions, virtual care, and remote ID verification for new staff.

Vending machine partnership

Your medication could soon be just a selfie away: as part of its health care venture and general expansion into global operations, Daon has also partnered with an unnamed, “innovative company that provides automated retail management solutions,” to develop a biometrically activated machine for dispensing controlled substances, such as prescription drugs. Daon will provide the software for the system, which the company says will cut improve 24/7 access to prescriptions and cut costs for pharmacies, by providing automated age and identity verification.

Daon will be on hand to showcase some of its new technology at the 2023 HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exposition in Chicago, between April 17 and 20.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | Daon | digital ID | IdentityX | patient identification | remote verification | selfie biometrics