Daon targets new markets with executive appointment

Daon is moving one of its leaders from a regional to a global role, and bringing back a familiar face to replace the former in his previous role.

Conor White is moving from President, Americas to President for New Industries. Robert Long will take over the President, Americas role.

White initially joined Daon as its chief technology officer back in 2001.

Long served as Daon’s SVP for the Americas from 2015 to 2019. In the interim, he has served as chief revenue officer for payment solutions provider Member Access Processing (MAP).

“Some of the most significant breakthroughs in Daon’s history have come from focusing on a new market. From when we first worked with the public sector over twenty years ago to our recent innovation in the travel sector with our VeriFLY solution, we’ve invested in both experienced leaders and world-class technology development,” says Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon. “As consumers and businesses continue to expand their digital footprint in existing and emerging market scenarios, the need for sophisticated identity management is critical. Daon sees significant growth potential in building stronger presence in these markets, and I’m confident these new leadership appointments will drive successful outcomes.”

Daon has been rapidly expanding its ecosystem of partners and integrations, recently adding its IdentityX platform for FIDO biometrics to ForgeRock’s Identity Cloud. This move aligns neatly with Grissen’s comment above on Daon’s growth potential from providing biometrics to businesses and consumers.

New ED for IDSA

Jeff Reich has been appointed as the new executive director of the Identity Defined Security Alliance to lead the organization’s growth as enterprises prioritize digital identity security.

IDSA has also elected its Advisory Board for 2023-2024, and expanded its Customer Advisory Board with the addition of Comcast, Expedia, Target, and TikTok.

Reich succeeds Julie Smith, and be tasked with continuing the momentum built under her leadership. He has been part of the security community for five decades, and most recently served as VP of Member Success for the Cloud Security Alliance, where he increased member retention and engagement, according to the announcement.

The IDSA cites research showing that identity-related breaches affected over 80 percent of businesses last year, almost all of them experiencing direct business impact.

The newly-elected IDSA Advisory Board consists of representatives of Atos, BeyondTrust, CyberArk, Okta, Optiv, Ping Identity, SailPoint, Saviynt and VMware.

Digital identity management award nominations are open with the IDSA for another week.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | Daon | digital identity | IDSA