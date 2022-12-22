Daon expands FIDO biometrics reach by integrating IdentityX with ForgeRock cloud

Daon has integrated its IdentityX platform with ForgeRock’s Identity Cloud to reach more customers with secure device-based biometric authentication with FIDO standards.

The partnership enables ForgeRock’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) customers to add multi-factor authentication from Daon through the former’s no-code interface. This allows the introduction of passwordless MFA into the customer journey within seconds, according to the announcement.

The integration is one of the first biometric identity proofing and authentication offerings available from ForgeRock’s IDaaS, Daon says. Daon IdentityX also provides cross-channel, document-based identity proofing.

Daon has been expanding the availability of IdentityX, which was also just added to the AWS Marketplace, and was launched to the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace in September.

“As cloud-based initiatives continue to expand, we have positioned our IdentityX platform to grow with the industry. Integrating IdentityX with ForgeRock’s cloud platform will provide customers with a frictionless user experience while increasing overall security,” says Conor White, president of the Americas at Daon. “Daon IdentityX is a trusted solution for our partners and their customers, and we are proud to further this partnership to now support the new ForgeRock IDaaS platform.”

The integration is available now on the ForgeRock Backstage Marketplace.

ForgeRock also launched a cloud Identity Governance solution in November.

