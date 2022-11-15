Cloud-native identity governance launched by ForgeRock to support hybrid workforces

ForgeRock has launched a cloud-native digital identity governance solution for large enterprises to help address security and compliance challenges at scale.

The new ForgeRock Identity Governance combines with its digital identity and access management platform to increase enterprise efficiency and save them money, the company says. These potential gains are achieved through using a single platform for digital identity management, security and governance. ForgeRock says the new solution can help ensure the environment meets Zero Trust security principles, and enables employees to work securely from anywhere to support hybrid workforce models.

The solution is built on Google Cloud and uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help with decisions about whether employees should be granted or denied access to enterprise applications and data. Security decisions can be automated without integrating additional products or services.

ForgeRock Identity Governance consists of Access Certifications, Access Requests and Segregation of Duties. Access Certifications will be available to customers early in 2023, with the other components following.

“Our vision is to create a self-driving enterprise where humans remain in control but are aided by machines to stay abreast of the volume and velocity of access changes their IT teams face everyday,” says Peter Barker, CPO of ForgeRock. “Today’s governance solutions aren’t enough. ForgeRock Identity Governance is part of a comprehensive workforce solution that combines cloud, governance, access management and powerful machine learning into a single offering that delivers both security and compliance.”

Like many publicly-traded companies in the identity space, ForgeRock reported a net loss in Q3.

