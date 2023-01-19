IDSA opens 2023 digital identity management award nominations

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Identity Management Awards from the Identity Defined Security Alliance.

The third annual awards will be handed out during Identity Management Day, organized by the IDSA and National Cybersecurity Alliance. Saviynt and Semperis are co-chairs for the event, which will be held on April 23. Ping Identity, BeyondTrust and CyberArk are sponsoring.

The IDSA is also inviting organizations and individuals working to secure and improve digital identity to become ‘Identity Management Day Champions.’

There are four categories for the 2023 Identity Management Awards. Honors recognize the Identity Management Project of the Year in both enterprise and SMB categories, the Best Identity-Based Zero Trust Initiative, and Identity Management Leader of the Year.

Compromised credentials continue to be the leading cause of breaches for organizations and account takeover for individuals, IDSA notes. This makes securing digital identities one of the most urgent tasks of the online world.

Identity Management Award nominations are open until March 31. Registration for the virtual conference open February 15.

SecureAuth joined the IDSA to support its cybersecurity activities in late-2022.

Article Topics

awards | biometrics | digital identity | identity management | IDSA