SecureAuth brings passwordless authentication expertise to IDSA

California-based SecureAuth is the latest member to join the Identity Defined Security Alliance to contribute its passwordless authentication capabilities to solutions for global organizations facing contemporary digital identity security challenges.

IDSA members collaborate on advancing identity-centric approaches to security, providing thought leadership, education and vendor-neutral implementation guidance, according to a company announcement.

SecureAuth says it has been providing leadership in the area by helping organizations avoid the password-related attacks that have plagued businesses around the world. Its Arculix continuous authentication platform reached general availability just months ago to give organizations a combination of strong authentication with passwordless technology.

“As identity-related breaches continue to mount, it’s more important than ever to collaborate with innovative organizations to bring solutions to today’s ever-changing threats,” states Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “Working with the IDSA gives us the opportunity to not only further their mission, but to join forces with other security thought leaders to help shape the industry during a period of rapid changes in identity and access management. We look forward to a close partnership with the IDSA and its members to prioritize identity-centric security issues and solutions.”

“In today’s threat environment, with identity breaches at an all time high, it is important to provide a vendor-neutral environment for companies to collaborate and collectively address the challenges organizations face today,” says IDSA Executive Advisory Board Member Julie Smith. “The goal remains the same — provide education and best practices for organizations of all sizes to improve their overall security posture through identity-centered security strategies.”

A survey published by the IDSA last year shows widespread investment by businesses in digital identity security.

