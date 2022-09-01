SecureAuth’s passwordless continuous authentication platform now available

California-based SecureAuth has announced the general availability of Arculix, its latest next-generation passwordless continuous authentication platform to give end users a seamless digital journey without passwords.

Premised on invisible multi-factor authentication with its patented risk-based behavioral modeling engine, the solution is designed to accompany organizations on their zero trust strategies by ensuring that the right digital identities have the right amount of access to the right resources without any need for re-authentication by users, states a company announcement.

SecureAuth recently earned FIDO2 standard certification for Arculix, which the company previewed in June.

“With Arculix, organizations can improve digital experience and productivity at a time when identity has become the primary attack surface,” says Matt Ulery, chief product officer at SecureAuth. “Organizations can have simplicity without sacrificing flexibility, enable a Zero Trust approach and leverage actionable threat intelligence and situational context to deliver the right user experience for workforce and customers. Early adopters of Arculix within the financial and insurance industries have been able to improve user experience and reduce help desk costs while reducing identity attacks including fraud, account take over (ATO) and credential stuffing.”

Mark Mahovlich, vice president of strategy and execution, ICM Cyber, a SecureAuth certified partner, says the solution takes digital ID trust to a whole new level: “Arculix’s groundbreaking AI-driven behavioral modeling and device trust capabilities take identity and access management (IAM) to a new level of security and user experience with passwordless authentication.”

SecureAuth says the platform re-assesses risk throughout the user journey, providing invisible MFA that utilizes analytics to deliver a frictionless user experience with adaptive workflows for step-up or step-down authentication.

Jay Bretzmann, research vice president for security products at IT advisory services body IDC, says: “Identity security remains a top concern and investment area for most enterprise and government organizations especially given that universal adoption of passwordless log-in technology is encouraged by leaders such as Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, and more. Arculix has the potential to be a Phoenix taking advanced authentication technology to the next adoption level so that security teams actually start to use it.”

Arculix has three key components. Arculix Risk Analysis ensures frictionless authentication and can preemptively prevent fraud; Arculix Device Trust which utilizes analytics to evaluate device context and telemetry to provide a seamless experience to create the user’s digital DNA for resource and app access and usage, and Arculix Mobile App informs end-users of risk after login based on device and browser fingerprint analysis after login.

Article Topics

behavioral analysis | biometrics | continuous authentication | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | passwordless authentication | SecureAuth