SecureAuth launches continuous, passwordless authentication platform via behavioral modeling

SecureAuth has combined behavioral modelling, identity orchestration, continuous authentication and passwordless technology for the first time with the launch of its Arculix platform. It can be used either as a full end-to-end solution or be added to existing digital identity and access management (IAM) systems with out-of-the-box integration with any industry standard identity provider.

The platform works on AI and ML-powered risk-based behavioral modeling to ensure the right user journey for the right users, across mobile, desktop and SSO. Arculix can be used to manage all customer, employee and contractor identities from a single platform, according to the announcement.

While Arculix can integrate with multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods, its continuous authentication evaluates a user’s level of assurance and if required will step up authentication by communicating with the user via mobile app.

“Organizations are trying to balance the user experience and security of workforce access while also addressing supply chain security, which is crucial for B2B transactions,” comments Paul Trulove, CEO at SecureAuth.

“With Arculix, our customers are getting the best of passwordless, continuous authentication across all users to address the challenges of a diverse threat landscape, digital identity demands and productivity.”

A SecureAuth customer, Tomás Maldonado, CISO at the National Football League, comments, “Even the large tech players recently announced a commitment to passwordless. SecureAuth’s upcoming Arculix solution seems to have the right vision that goes beyond passwordless to adaptive, continuous authentication that’ll allow organizations a strong security posture while having a frictionless user experience.”

In April 2022, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted SecureAuth several patents for fraud prevention in access control via dynamic levels of assurance, biometrics and behavioral modeling.

The firm launched a mobile software development kit (SDK) in June 2021 to enable the creation of iOS or Android apps featuring an embedded mobile authenticator for MFA.

