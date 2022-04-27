SecureAuth unveils 4 patent wins for biometric, behavioral fraud controls

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted SecureAuth a series of patents for technologies to prevent fraud in access control by utilizing dynamic levels of assurance, biometrics and behavioral modeling.

All four of the patents granted describe behavioral modeling for continuous passwordless authentication. Three were granted last year by the USPTO, but SecureAuth is only now announcing the entire series. Each was acquired as part of the Acceptto deal.

The term ‘Biobehavioral’ is registered as a way for SecureAuth to describe its derived credentials, and how the derivation works is explained in ‘System and Method of Biobehavioral Derived Credentials Identification’ and ‘Authentication and Authorization Through Derived Behavioral Credentials Using Secured Paired Communication Devices’.

Both describe credentials created “using biometric and behavioral based information to provide proof of identity and a dynamic way of calculating a derived key.”

SecureAuth does not describe its Biobehavioral technology as behavioral biometrics, but as it appears to measure the behaviors of an individual for comparison, rather than comparing them against an aggregated norm, it would appear to qualify. The biometrics referred to in the patent documents are physical biometric modalities captured on a mobile device.

Where they differ is in the more general description of a “client device” in the ‘System and Method’ patent, and the use of a third security key for access control.

A third patent for a ‘System and Method for Rapid Check-In and Inheriting Trust Using A Mobile Device’ and ‘System & Method to Identify Abnormalities to Continuously Measure Transaction Risk’, also filed by Acceptto, were granted to SecureAuth in February and in May of last year, respectively.

The former describes the use of behavioral modeling and a mobile device to provide a basis for derived trust, and use it for physical access control. The latter applies behavioral modeling to logical access control.

“The traditional password-based paradigm must be transcended. Digital authentication must be re-conceptualized beyond a simplistic ‘in’ vs. ‘out’ binary decision made in isolation. As we continue to innovate across new behavioral modeling techniques, SecureAuth delivers enhanced identity protection and ensures access is only granted and maintained for the true identity,” says Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CTO, SecureAuth. “This game-changing technology uses machine learning to learn and leverage individual behaviors to increase assurance levels and security.”

A new CEO and CMO were each appointed by SecureAuth earlier this year.

