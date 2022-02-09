SecureAuth welcomes new CEO and CMO, renews efforts in the digital identity market

SecureAuth has appointed Paul Trulove as its new Chief Executive Officer and Mandeep Khera as its Chief Marketing Officer.

According to the company, the key hires build on the success of the Acceptto acquisition, and are aimed at supporting SecureAuth’s expansion in the digital identity market.

“As the digital universe continues to expand, authentication is more prominent than ever,” Trulove says, commenting on the news.

“Our innovative approach, which is further enhanced by IP from Acceptto’s next-gen authentication solution, delivers a Zero Trust security model for the world’s most complex environments and can unlock tremendous value for our customers worldwide.”

Before joining SecureAuth, Trulove spent more than 15 years in the identity and access management market.

The executive was behind the establishment of SailPoint as a market leader in identity governance. Trulove also contributed to the launch of a variety of new products and services at companies such as Newgistics, Sabre, and Pervasive Software.

Mandeep Khera’s expertise, on the other hand, focuses on cybersecurity, including access management, web application security, and network security. SecureAuth’s new CMO will now drive the firm’s go-to-market strategy.

“We are ecstatic to bring Paul and Mandeep on board to take SecureAuth to the next level,” says Ravi Khatod, the company’s Chairman and former interim CEO.

Khatod also explains how hiring Trulove and Khera, both executives with an extensive background in identity and security, has added significant experience to the leadership team.

“As I pass the baton to Paul, I look forward to working with the team as it embarks on a new and exciting journey for SecureAuth.”

