GripID introduces ultra-compact multimodal biometric enrollment kit

France-based GripID has unveiled the compact V10 multimodal biometric enrollment kit for registration to national ID and civil digital identity programs, extending the trend of formerly suitcase-sized workstations shrinking down to a more easily-portable size.

The company brought its multi-biometric registration solution to ID4Africa’s 2026 AGM in Abidjan, Cote d-Ivoire earlier this month.

The V10 features an FBI-certified 4-4-2 Five-O fingerprint scanner from established GripID partner Integrated Biometrics, dual-iris biometrics acquisition, automatic face tracking and facial capture, contact and contactless identity document scanning and digital signature capture capabilities.

Other than the fingerprint scanner, the rest of the device’s biometric capabilities are developed in-house by GripID’s R&D teams in France, CEO Eric Fouchard told Biometric Update at the company’s booth at ID4Africa. The device’s secure element is certified to EAL6+

The device also features a 10-inch touchscreen to deliver instructions and enrollment feedback, yet GripID claims it is the smallest all-in-one multi-biometric enrollment station of its kind.

GripID also provides a cloud-based management system to support the V10, with fleet configuration and supervision, over-the-air firmware updates, real-time monitoring and diagnostics and remote security management at scale.

The V10 is integrated with existing civil registry, border management and digital identity systems through open SDK and API layers.

“The V10 brings the capabilities of a traditional enrollment office into a highly portable device designed for rapid deployment,” says Fouchard in the announcement. “Governments, system integrators and identity programme operators can now deploy secure biometric enrollment faster, lighter and more efficiently, whether for civil registration, elections, border control or consular services.”

GripID is also bringing its V10 biometric enrollment kit to Identity Week Europe, June 9 and 10 in Amsterdam.

The company also previewed its forthcoming oOsiris access control devices for zero-knowledge biometric authentication compliant with GDPR.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometrics | GripID | Integrated Biometrics | multimodal biometrics