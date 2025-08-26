Indonesia expanding population services, wants biometric enrollment vendors

Indonesia is looking to strengthen population administration services as the central government plans to procure a range of new equipment, including biometric enrollment devices, for regional departments.

The Department of Population and Civil Registration intends to procure mobile enrollment kits, electronic ID card (e-KTP) printers, and Child Identity Card (KIA) printers. This will supply regional offices to enable the expansion of population administration services and boost accessibility and inclusion.

The Direktorat Jenderal Kependudukan dan Pencatatan Sipil (Dukcapil) is the Indonesian name of the government administration, which posted via its LinkedIn profile a call-out for vendors.

For mobile enrollment, Dukcapil is looking for fingerprint and iris biometric scanners, along with a signature scanner and camera device. These must be official products from an authorized distributor in Indonesia. They must also be integrated with the KTP-el Enrollment Application. Detailed specifications for these devices can be found here.

Technical specifications for electronic ID card printers can be found here. These printers must be capable of HDP with a minimum resolution of 300 dpi and 256 shades of color per pixel.

As for printers for child identity cards, the printing method is dye sublimation direct-to-card with similar specs needed for color and resolution. Printing speed should be under 16 seconds per card (without encoding) and a card thickness of 30-50mm. Full specifications can be found here.

A market sounding workshop is due to be held on August 27 in South Jakarta City at the building for the Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration. Providers are requested to bring brochures and items to be presented. Procurement financing comes from The World Bank.

For more information, Dukcapil has the announcement on its LinkedIn page here.

The next 12-24 months will be a busy period for Indonesia’s ID for Inclusive Service Delivery and Digital Transformation project. A number of biometrics procurements are envisaged as the country works to make improvements to its civil registration and national ID systems, and also facilitate access to public and private sector services.

According to a procurement plan for the project updated on July 30, one major contract planned for prequalification next month is a Backup Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) for an estimated cost of $12 million. The contract is expected to be awarded by February 2026.

