Zwipe wins patent for a comprehensive biometric enrollment system

Zwipe has recently been awarded a patent (US 11995161 B2) for its innovative biometric enrollment system, which utilizes authorized devices like smartcards without requiring external power sources. The system aims to securely capture a user’s biometric data using a self-contained solution that can be conveniently delivered to the user.

Although Zwipe currently operates with payment and access control fingerprint-based biometric smartcards, there are challenges related to their physical size, power availability, and functionality. The invention takes into account the limited power resources available in smartcards, which typically rely on harvested power such as RFID or NFC.

In the proposed method, a smartcard (or other “biometrically authorized device”) will be provided to the user along with a holder that includes an integrated power source. The power source remains inactive during transit, and upon delivery, the user manipulates (by opening a folded card, pulling a tab, or pressing a button) the holder to activate the power supply to the smartcard.

Once powered, the smartcard enters an enrollment mode, allowing the user to register their biometric data using the built-in sensor. This design is expected to provide users with a complete biometric enrollment system without the need to visit a terminal or reader.

According to the patent, the main emphasis is on smartcards that adhere to the standardized ISO 7816 specifications to ensure compatibility with current systems. The device is capable of supporting both wireless and contact-based communication and may feature an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Mastercard has filed a patent for a secure biometric template enrollment system that extracts and validates biometric features during the enrollment process to ensure that only the intended user’s data is captured.

In other news, Fingerprint Cards has launched Smart’Nroll, a reusable biometric enrollment device that allows users to enroll their biometric data conveniently at home or in-branch.

