Biometric card enrollment device from FPC ready for distribution

Fingerprint Cards has announced the launch of Smart’Nroll, a reusable enrollment device that registers fingerprints on biometric payment cards. Users can enroll their fingerprints on their card in under a minute’s time.

The device gives users the ability to enroll their biometrics at home or in-branch. It’s also compliant with all biometric cards supporting the STPay-Topaz-Bio platform. The tech behind the platform won a CES Innovation Award in 2022.

Users can complete the enrollment process by following self-explanatory prompts and a progress bar displayed on the device’s screen. The use of non-linguistic visual cues allows users who speak any language to enroll, which facilitates global sales.

Smart’Nroll uses a replaceable battery and is compliant with multiple card configurations. No personal data is stored in the device, which meets the GDPR’s privacy and security requirements. Users insert their card into the rectangular device, which appears to be a couple of inches longer than a payment card.

“Over the last 10 years we have been perfecting the functionality of the biometric payment card,” says Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott. We’re pleased to have created a device that makes enrollment as smooth, convenient and secure as the payment card itself.”

The biometric payment card market has not taken off as some expected, but how to securely enroll the fingerprints of card-holders has previously been identified as a key barrier to overcome.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometric enrollment | Fingerprint Cards | fingerprint sensors | STMicroelectronics