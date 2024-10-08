Texas DPS solicits contractor to maintain biometric ID services

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a Request for Offers (RFO) for a contract to maintain its Multimodal Biometrics Information System (MBIS), which is DPS’s primary resource for providing biometric identification services for Texas.

DPS said it is seeking cloud-based maintenance and support for the current MBIS and must include high system availability and disaster recovery capability, enhancement services for upgrades, refreshes, testing and acceptance, and other related services.

The continuation of needed services is required in accordance with the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Chapter 66, and the Texas Government Code Chapter 411.

The RFO says the “contractor must maintain a continuous sync between the primary MBIS and the MBIS DR. The Maximum Tolerable Downtime required is two hours. Contractor must maintain cloud-based high availability (>99%) and utilize multi-region Disaster Recovery, targeting Recovery Time Objectives of near real time database replication and Recovery Point Objectives of near zero.”

In addition, services for the system “must be an open solution to allow for customization and enhancements to meet all Criminal Justice Information Services Division security requirements as well as state and national standards regarding the exchange of biometric data, as determined by DPS.”

The selected contract recipient must have dedicated resources including technical personnel to perform services required by the contract. Dedicated resources include staff with technical and specific knowledge of the system who are available 24 hours, 365 days a year as well as sufficient network, communications, and infrastructure to meet the scope and intent of the contract.

Technical resources include developers and implementers who have been specifically trained to provide efficient and effective services to the systems in partnership with DPS.

