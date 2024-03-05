Biometric patent lawsuit against Google stays in Texas

Google has lost its bid to move its biometrics patent fight with Proxense from Waco, Texas, to Northern California, the search company’s home turf.

Lawyers for Google feel that recent patent decisions in the Western District of Texas portend a loss for their client, according to trade publisher Bloomberg Law. But the judge in the case found no compelling reason to make a move.

Proxense is the plaintiff in the case (docket numbers 23-319 and 23-430). It alleges that Google and others infringed on six of its face and fingerprint biometric authentication patents in their mobile device systems.

The allegations specifically relate to the implementation of FIDO passkeys. Google argued that its employees with the most knowledge in that area are based in Northern California. The judge ruled that an employee in Texas identified by Proxense is a sufficient link to the current court’s jurisdiction.

The company is described in directories as a maker of proximity-based technology. Much of its attention reportedly is in health care.

Proxense’s headquarters is in Pompano Beach, Fla., and Bend, Ore., according to business directory publisher Dun & Bradstreet.

Google is one of three companies that Proxense has sued for stealing its authentication intellectual property.

Proxense settled a similar patent-infringement case with Samsung in January although the money involved, if any, was not disclosed. According to Bloomberg Law, Proxense CEO John Giobbi was awarded three disputed patents. The company then filed suits against both Google and Microsoft.

The company also filed its suit against Microsoft in West Texas (case: 6:2023cv00319, PACER subscription required) in a case that is ongoing.

