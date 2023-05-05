Having slayed Samsung in patent dispute, biometrics firm targets Google, Microsoft

A little-known company has filed two infringement lawsuits one each for Google and Microsoft claiming they stole intellectual property underlying their mobile devices’ mobile biometric scanning features.

Proxense filed the cases May 2 in U.S. District Court’s Western District of Texas. The Google suit is case 6:2023cv00320; the Microsoft case is 6:2023cv00319. They cite patents covering biometric authentication facial and finger scanning systems marketed as methods of securing hardware without using a password.

The plaintiff’s list of assigned patents is lengthy. Legal industry publisher Justia has a list here. Its site was not functioning on deadline. The company headquarters is in Pompano Beach, Florida, and Bend, Oregon, according to business directory publisher Dun & Bradstreet.

Proxense is described in directories as a maker of proximity-based technology and much of its attention reportedly is on the health care sector. The company does not have a working website, and has not publicly announced any customers.

Proxense settled a similar patent-infringement case with Samsung in January although the money involved, if any, was not disclosed. According to news publisher Bloomberg Law, Proxense CEO John Giobbi was awarded three patents that had been in dispute.

Article Topics

Google | lawsuits | Microsoft | mobile biometrics | patents | Proxense | Samsung