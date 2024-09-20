Fees for failed biometric verification enforced as Pakistan makes process mandatory

Easypaisa, a digital financial services platform in Pakistan, has begun charging users for failed biometric verification attempts.

According to a report by ProPakistani, Easypaisa introduced the new fee structure in response to the mandatory biometric verification requirement imposed by NADRA, the government agency that provides identification, e-governance and secure documents tools in Pakistan. The regulation aims to enhance security and combat fraud by ensuring that all financial transactions are linked to verified biometric data.

Easypaisa has been charging 99 rupees (roughly US$0.356) to users’ accounts who fail the biometric verification with NADRA.

However, the implementation of this policy has not been without its challenges. Users have reported encountering frequent failures during the biometric verification process, which in turn has led to unexpected charges. These failures can result from various issues, including poor quality biometric data capture or technical glitches within the Easypaisa app.

Easypaisa told ProPakistani that for all other instances where biometric verification (BVS) is conducted through the app, there is no cost to the customer.

Meanwhile, the mandatory biometric verification requirement continues to be a focal point of discussion in Pakistan’s financial sector. In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and combating fraud, the Sindh excise department recently announced that biometric verification will now be mandatory for all vehicle registrations and transfers. The new policy, as outlined by Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon, will be implemented in a phased approach.

July 1, 2024, saw biometric verification for the registration of new vehicles become compulsory, and by November 1, 2024, it will be a requirement for vehicle buyers. In the final phase, which will see both sellers and buyers undergoing biometric checks, the process will be fully enforced.

Senior Minister Memon highlights that this initiative is part of the Sindh Government’s broader commitment to digitalizing public services and increasing transparency within the Excise Department. Vehicle owners can complete the biometric verification process at NADRA e-facilitation centers or district excise offices.

Earlier this year, NADRA signed a deal with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for telecom service providers in Pakistan to verify their identities with biometrics.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | Easypaisa | government services | identity verification | NADRA | Pakistan