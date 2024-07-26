NADRA signs biometric verification deal with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

Telecom service providers in Pakistan can verify their identities with biometrics thanks to a new deal between the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

As a government agency in charge of managing Pakistan citizens’ data, NADRA will enable telecom service providers to verify the identities of their officials and other entities in NADRA’s e-Sahulat franchisees. During the verification process, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will confirm applicants hold a PTA license.

The agreement was signed on Thursday with PTA Chairman Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman noting that the deal will increase the efficiency and transparency in licensing procedures for telecom service license applicants. Pakistan currently has four main cellular companies serving a customer base of over 195 million. The country has seen an expansion of mobile and broadband networks over the last several years.

In March 2023, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and NADRA signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration in digital ID and biometrics.

NADRA has been taking steps towards easier access to identity cards for the public and improving the country’s digital identity ecosystem by introducing biometric technology. This year at the ID4Africa conference in Cape Town, South Africa, NADRA presented its indigenous solution, the All-in-One Digital Identity Kit.

The agency has also been working on multiple e-government initiatives and exporting its solutions to countries such as Kenya and Somalia.

