Uber Eats settles driver’s biometric ID verification discrimination case

In the UK, Pa Edrissa Manjang, an Uber Eats driver, has received a payout in an out-of-court settlement after UberEats’ biometric identity verification locked him out “due to continued mismatches,” resulting in a loss of work opportunities, according to BBC.

In 2021, Manjang’s account was removed due to the mismatches on the Microsoft-powered app. The company previously said its facial recognition software is less accurate for those who are ethnic minorities.

Still, in comments to the BBC, an Uber representative said “our real-time ID check is designed to help keep everyone who uses our app safe and includes robust human review to make sure that we’re not making decisions about someone’s livelihood in a vacuum, without oversight.”

Manjang’s case was funded by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU). The EHRC argued the biometric algorithm used in the identity verification checks deprived Manjang of his income, while the ADCU said the number of selfies he was prompted to submit was a form of racial harassment.

Before the settlement, his case underwent a series of developments. He applied to amend claims in his case three times as Uber Eats revealed more on its ID verification process. He claimed that while Uber Eats claims to have humans involved in the checks, they did not use humans for his checks, which is a form of indirect discrimination.

Manjang’s account was reinstated and he continues to work as a courier for Uber Eats in Oxfordshire.

The ADCU is continually accepting submissions for those who have been dismissed from the app after a false non-match in a facial recognition check.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometrics | face biometrics | identity verification | lawsuits | selfie biometrics | Uber