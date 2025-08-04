Indonesia lines up biometrics procurements for digital transformation project

The next 12-24 months will be particularly eventful for Indonesia’s ID for Inclusive Service Delivery and Digital Transformation project funded by the World Bank.

Within this period, a number of biometrics procurements are envisaged as the country works to make improvements to its civil registration and national ID systems, and also facilitate access to public and private sector services.

According to a procurement plan for the project updated on July 30, one major contract planned for prequalification next month is a Backup Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) for an estimated cost of $12 million. The contract is expected to be awarded by February 2026.

By December 2026, a $5.5 million contract is also expected to be awarded for supply of software and equipment for the country’s Certificate Authority, the body supporting digital government, digital ID and secure online transaction efforts.

A population and civil registration document archiving system contract is equally scheduled to be announced anytime between August and September next year. The backup ABIS and Certificate Authority projects will be awarded after an international bidding process, per the plan.

Other envisaged contracts include a procurement of a hardware for IKD (the official government ID), a server, as well as a liveness detection system for an estimated cost of $1.05 million.

Since the project was launched in 2023, some project activities have been carried out in different areas, mostly the supply of small goods and services worth around $1.3 million. Other project items include the development of a digital ID app and software, the strengthening of biometric data centers, and the putting in place of a multi-modal biometric verification system.

At least 20 contracts concerning items like core networks, servers, and biometric systems, estimated at more than $15 million, have been cancelled and rescheduled for the period 2025–2026. It is said that some of the cancellations were as a result of non-compliance with World Bank procurement rules. The Bank’s STEP procurement platform is being used for the contracts award.

About 10 project items with an estimated cost of $4 million are currently under implementation, including the recent hire of a senior advisor for civil registration and a data security specialist.

Implemented by the Directorate General for Population and Civil Registration of Indonesia’s Ministry of Home Affairs (Dukcapil) , the ID for Inclusive Service Delivery and Digital Transformation project has as major goal to strengthen the country’s digital identity ecosystem in order to improve access to public services, and ensure secure and inclusive governance.

The project, which covers the period 2023-2027, is considered the backbone of Indonesia’s push to operationalize inclusive digital governance at scale, and will cost approximately $250 million by the end of its implementation.

Indonesian authorities say they are counting on stronger inter-agency collaboration and the support of the private sector for the successful rollout of its digital public infrastructure (DPI) agenda in the next five years.

