SIC introducing biometric self-enrollment kiosk, mobile kit at Identity Week

SIC Biometrics has introduced a pair of new devices on the eve of Identity Week, as promised in a recent interview with Biometric Update about the company’s post-acquisition expansion plans.

The all-in-one VeriComplete Kiosk is a self-enrollment biometric-compliant machine capable of scanning various identity documents through its smart card readers for both contact and contactless identification methods.

The kiosk utilizes the VCPCapture Intelligent Portrait Suite to ensure the capture of portraits compliant with ICAO’s biometric standards. Its image capture technology incorporates adaptive lighting and virtual background features to meet the specific standards required for official documents.

Furthermore, the SIC Biometrics’ self-enrollment system employs real-time video capture to monitor the user’s authenticity and detect any potential tampering during the fingerprinting process, adding an extra layer of security to the biometric data collection process. The machine can capture all 10 fingerprints through the integrated FBI-certified FAP-50 fingerprint sensor.

“Our goal is to provide a seamless, secure, and efficient solution that addresses the needs of both users and administrators. We are confident that this kiosk will set a new standard in the industry,” says Eric Talbot, chief executive officer of SIC Biometrics.

The VeriComplete Kiosk includes a dual iris reader as another form of secure biometric identification, the company says. This system captures images from both eyes, making it suitable for high-security environments that require multi-modal biometric authentication.

Internally, the kiosk is equipped with an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage. The memory is capable of handling multiple tasks simultaneously, enabling the machine to perform biometric matching, data processing, and real-time video monitoring without performance issues.

The kiosk also features VCScan, which allows it to scan pre-enrollment codes from mobile displays and printed documents. This reduces the need for manual data entry and accelerates the enrollment process.

New field biometric enrollment and identity verification device

SIC Biometrics has developed the VeriComplete Jump Kit Compact, a portable biometric enrollment and identity verification device designed for on-the-go use. This kit allows field agents to capture identification documents, biographic data, photos, and multiple biometrics.

It supports various biometric modalities, including fingerprint, iris, and facial recognition, and uses Integrated Biometrics’ Mannix or FIVE-0 fingerprint devices.

Because of its modular design, users can customize the kit to suit their specific operational requirements. It is suitable for deployment in various field scenarios, including law enforcement. The kit is designed with an industrial-grade poly-fiber sealed casing, ensuring its durability in harsh field environments, the company says.

SIC Biometrics states that Jump Kit operates on a swappable battery pack, providing over 24 hours of continuous operation. It also supports both Android and Windows operating systems.

Both biometric enrollment devices will be demonstrated at Identity Week America, which will be held on September 11 and 12, 2024.

