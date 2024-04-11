IdRamp partners with Clear for reusable biometric identity and authentication

FB pixel

| Bianca Gonzalez
Decentralized digital identity orchestration provider IdRamp has partnered with Clear to offer Sign In With Clear, a biometric reusable identity authentication service with a variety of use cases, according to an announcement.

The service can be deployed without code and integrated with existing services. The user experience minimizes friction while assuring a person is who they say they are, according to the announcement.

The offering can perform phone verification, document verification to assure authenticity, or credential verification to confirm military or employment status. It can also be used with supplementary database checks. It supports Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) through face biometrics for entities who must meet high security standards.

Sign In With Clear can be used for MFA, passwordless authentication and biometric authentication. It can also be used for identity proofing when someone is trying to access a service or system, as well as onboarding and account recovery uses.

Verifying identity in the workforce can enhance security, and verifying customers can minimize fraud attempts. In the public sector, government online services can be kept secure, improving trust among citizens.

Clear has verified over 20 million users, and was recently accredited for authenticator assurance level 2 by Kantara.

