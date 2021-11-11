Clear service IAL2-approved as biometric vaccination verification expands

Secure identity company Clear has seen a new biometric service approved by Kantara Inititative and has formed a partnership with Aventri to increase capacity for health screenings at large events. Meanwhile, Nametag takes a new approach to COVID health passes with automated vaccination verification for employers.

Clear gets Kantara IAL2 approval, partners with Aventri for large event screening

The new High Assurance Mobile Enrollment service from Clear has been approved as a Component Service by Kantara Initiative, a process which is compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-63 rev.3 Class of Approval at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2). The certification recognizes a commitment to safety, trust and privacy.

Clear hopes the High Assurance Mobile Enrollment service will aid its expansion beyond airport infrastructure. The platform can be applied to age validation for restricted products, biometric payments and third-party account creation.

“Safety and security is in our DNA at Clear, and we’ve spent the past decade building a brand that stands for trust,” says Caryn Seidman-Becker, Clear CEO. “When a user trusts us with their information, they know it is protected by Clear’s comprehensive security program which now includes Kantara’s IAL2 certification – giving our partners and members greater piece of mind.”

A new partnership with global event management software specialist Aventri will integrate Clear’s Health Pass with Aventri’s event registration and mobile app to strengthen health screenings at large events.

Clear’s Health Pass, used by more than 130 organizations across the U.S., links a person’s verified identity with their COVID status. The system does not require any special equipment at an event and venue staff can be trained quickly and easily in how to use it.

“We’re proud to partner with Clear, the emerging leader in biometric screening for the Coronavirus,” said Kurt Chessman, Aventri’s VP of Corporate Development and Strategy.

“Aventri is committed to helping organizers run events with confidence. Health Pass combines proven identity technology with health insights to deliver a powerful solution that helps people return to live events more safely and quickly than would otherwise be possible.”

Nametag launches biometric COVID Proof vaccine verification system for employers

Digital ID startup Nametag has developed an automated biometric system to help employers keep track of staff COVID vaccination statuses following the mass COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), reports Fierce Healthcare.

The product, COVID Proof app, uses biometric recognition for scanning government-issued ID credentials to create a record which allows employers to keep track of the vaccination status of employees without manually checking each ID.

Staff upload their details into a system which complies with the Department of Labor’s Occupational and Safety Health Administration (OSHA) updated reporting requirements. COVID Proof was already available as a health pass for individuals before the update to make it work with employers.

The CMS mandate, for healthcare worker to be fully vaccinated by 4 January 2022 in order to participate in Medicare and Medicaid, could apply to seven million healthcare workers across 76,000 providers in the U.S.

