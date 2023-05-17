Neurotechnology launches biometric identity management system

Lithuanian developer Neurotechnology has announced the launch of a new biometric identity management system (IDMS).

The tool, part of the MegaMatcher product line, can perform various end-user-focused tasks. From identity registry formation to comprehensive administration for civil and criminal applications, the tool can perform essential identity lifecycle procedures. These include registration, updates, status changes, history tracking, and other relevant activities, ensuring up-to-date and intuitive presentation of information.

“By introducing our cutting-edge MegaMatcher IDMS, we are greatly expanding the capabilities of our products ecosystem in the identity management domain,” explains Irmantas Naujikas, director for Neurotechnology. “Our solution will provide even more benefits in different ID projects.”

The system also offers a comprehensive set of biometric features. It includes a reportedly intuitive identity registration process, allowing accurate capture of the necessary information. Users can provide personalized biographic data to meet specific needs.

The MegaMatcher IDMS supports multiple biometric modalities, such as fingerprints, ICAO-compliant face photos, palmprints, and iris images.

Identity validation features built into the software prevent fraud attempts through liveness detection, age assessment, and quality evaluation. The software consolidates identity data from various sources into a single registry, removing duplicates and fraudulent records.

It also provides summarized statistics and reports to enable transparent data analysis for informed decision-making. Further, the system reportedly prioritizes security with encryption, integrity checks, and flexible deployment options for different hardware and software configurations.

In terms of applications, Neurotechnology says the system can be used for the creation of a centralized database of citizen information, ensure the integrity of elections by registering applicants, and provide accurate and efficient identity management of refugees. Also, for border control, law enforcement and financial service applications.

The MegaMatcher IDMS release comes a couple of months after Neurotechnology updated its MegaMatcher product line to include a tattoo recognition algorithm.

