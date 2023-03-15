MegaMatcher updated with Neurotechnology’s tattoo recognition, PAD capabilities

A new version of Neurotechnology’s MegaMatcher product line has been released, with significant performance increases for fingerprint, face, iris and voice biometrics and the addition of a tattoo recognition algorithm, the company says.

MegaMatcher 13.0 features updates and improvements to the MegaMatcher SDK, Accelerator and ABIS, with improved accuracy and identification speed, plus other enhancements and additional features.

The tattoo recognition algorithm can detect, verify, and identify tattoos.

The fingerprint algorithm is now more accurate matching children’s fingerprints against adult probe images, a feature for criminal investigations to estimate if a fingerprint is mirrored, an improved heatmap for fingerprint quality, and new quality estimation for fingerprint wetness and dryness.

MegaMatcher’s facial recognition has improved performance for different poses, iBeta-confirmed ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection compliance, redesigned face capture based on ICAO guidelines, conversion of hand-drawn faces to “realistic” probe images, and new facial anatomy attributes.

Quality estimation for the platform’s iris biometrics is improved and tolerance to lower-quality scans, plus improved estimation of iris orientation, the company says.

Voice recognition has been improved with a single model for recordings at 8kHz and 16 kHz, improved matching speed and text-dependent or text-independent optionality.

Neurotechnology Director Irmantas Naujikas says the updated MegaMatcher provides new functionality for “the most challenging multi-biometric applications.”

The company notes that the MegaMatcher product line is used in law enforcement, border control, civil identification and commercial applications.

