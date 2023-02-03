Neurotechnology upgrades biometric PAD features to expand compatibility

Lithuanian biometric solution provider Neurotechnology has upgraded its Face Verification software with improved presentation attack detection (PAD) and liveness detection capabilities.

Face Verification 13.0 runs on a “small-footprint” version of Neurotechnology’s latest facial recognition algorithm. The company says it is ideal for digital identity onboarding, payment, banking, and telecommunications applications, as well as those relying on face biometrics for personal devices.

Thanks to its interoperability with other Neurotechnology solutions, the software can be utilized to conduct duplicate identity checks during enrollment through MegaMatcher ABIS or for securing contactless smart card transactions via the VeriLook software development kit (SDK).

The novel version of the software also supports face detection features and PAD capabilities compliant with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard and assessed by iBeta.

Further, the program now allows developers to automate required updates of the recognition algorithm within the final user application, ensuring compatibility with older data formats.

In other words, applications developed with the Face Verification SDK can now be upgraded by users, enabling the old face biometric data stored on mobile devices to be updated to the new format securely and seamlessly.

“One of our fundamental goals is to keep our technology ahead of customer needs in the biometric sector, so we are continually expanding the capabilities of our solutions,” explains Neurotechnology Business Development Director Antonello Mincone.

“While the secure identity market offers a few seemingly similar products, our technology is differentiated by its superior reliability – due to our long experience in the field – and by its versatility in a wide range of applications.”

The upgrade comes a couple of months after Neurotechnology launched a new visitor management system (VMS) called NCheck.

