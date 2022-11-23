Face biometrics from Incode for soccer game access expanding, Neurotechnology launches VMS

Incode has been chosen to make its identity verification and authentication platform, Fan ID, available to 35 Liga MX soccer teams competing in 30 stadiums in Mexico.

People preparing for a match on game day will scan a government ID, like a driver’s license or passport, into Incode’s Fan ID app and have the face photo validated by a face recognition algorithm. The app will generate a unique code that visitors can present at a stadium.

Incode said Fan ID can onboard 5 million fans and process 50,000 people per game – each of whom can be authenticated in less than five second.

It comes months after violent episodes at major league sports events, particularly the Liga MX, in March 2022.

“The arrival of Fan ID at all Liga MX stadiums speaks to the great commitment we have to our fans in all venues, considerably improving their security and applying the highest standards in the care of personal data,” explains Mikel Arriola, executive president of Liga MX. “This is a historic measure for soccer in Mexico.”

The service, Incode says, is fully automated and encrypted.

“We feel honored to have been selected to implement Fan ID by Incode in Mexico since our identity verification process safeguards fans’ personal data and privacy,” comments CEO Ricardo Amper.

“Our encryption process covers information with the highest standards of security so that everyone can have a great experience even before entering the stadium.”

Also in Mexico, Incode recently joined forces with local bank Banorte.

Neurotechnology releases NCheck VMS

Neurotechnology has released a new visitor management system (VMS) called NCheck that boasts multimodal biometric capability.

The solution uses biometric identification from live video feeds and is designed to provide security and efficiency in managing appointments and granting access to buildings. It also reportedly supports fingerprint and iris recognition as well as face biometrics.

“The contemporary approach to visitor management demands a touchless and fast check-in process,” explains Vaidas Didvalis, NCheck project manager at Neurotechnology.

“Biometrically powered solutions are ideal for any visitor management provider today, especially in post-Covid times.”

According to the executive, Neurotechnology’s biometric solutions address these needs by being highly secure and replacing other authentication methods that can be easily stolen with a person’s unique physical characteristics.

“This minimizes the chance of unwanted visitors entering premises and securely manages visitor data in compliance with data protection and privacy regulations,” Didvalis adds.

The NCheck release comes days after Neurotechnology unveiled a product called SentiVeillance, intended for real-time biometric face identification, people and vehicle tracking and license plate recognition.

