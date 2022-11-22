Neurotechnology unveils SentiVeillance software

Another company working on AI for video analytics is Neurotechnology, which recently announced the release of its SentiVeillance Cluster product.

The solution performs real-time biometric face identification, people and vehicle tracking and vehicle license plate recognition.

The biometric capabilities of the system, in particular, include gender classification, age determination, and attribute detection capabilities. The solution also reportedly supports mask detection.

According to the company, SentiVeillance is designed for large surveillance systems supporting continuous video streams from multiple servers. It can provide operators with structured and sorted live data to enable faster decision-making in multiple scenarios.

“Equipped with scalable architecture and award-winning biometric algorithms, this solution offers flexible applications and reliable results,” comments Vytautas Pranckėnas, SentiVeillance product lead at Neurotechnology.

“We see immense potential for this technology to be used in various applications – from small surveillance setups to entire smart city monitoring systems.”

The SentiVeillance release comes months after Neurotechnology integrated Mosip with its MegaMatcher software development kit (SDK) and MegaMatcher automated biometric identification system (ABIS) products.

