Neurotechnology integrates MOSIP to serve open-source biometrics, digital ID projects

Neurotechnology has integrated MOSIP with its MegaMatcher Software Development Kit (SDK) and MegaMatcher Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) products to enhance scalability, security and privacy for users.

The MOSIP integration means that the MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS can now be used in existing and future MOSIP-based large-scale identity projects, including implementing biometric passports, voter registration and de-duplication, border control, law enforcement, social services and a wide range of other applications that rely on secure and reliable person identification.

“Two of the main differentiators of our biometric technology have always been openness to a wide range of standards and the free trials that are easily accessible to everyone from our web site,” says Antonello Mincone, business development director for Neurotechnology. “Being a partner with MOSIP, and making our core technology compliant with its API definitions, is simply the natural path to follow to maintain our core principles and further strengthen trust among our thousands of customers worldwide.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjith Sundaram, head of biometric ecosystem for MOSIP, said: “We believe in collaborating with our partners to make available a variety of cutting-edge technology solutions that work seamlessly with MOSIP. This eventually helps adopting countries in achieving their goal of inclusion in a much more efficient and cost-effective way. We look forward to working with Neurotechnology, and leveraging their expertise in the field, contributing to the common goal that we all share.”

Neurotechnology says implementations for MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS can be requested by government institutions for system integrations and system integrators who aim to test and use the company’s capabilities through this open standard.

In January, the company announced upgrades to its MegaMatcher suite, and in April, it said it maintained top score in the NIST Proprietary Fingerprint Template III biometric performance evaluation.

MOSIP for its part was in the limelight at the recent ID4Africa meeting in Marrakesh, with many biometrics and digital ID solution providers showcasing their MOSIP-compliant products.

