Neurotechnology upgrades MegaMatcher suite

The MegaMatcher suite of biometric solutions and software development kits from Neurotechnology has been upgraded with a new inference engine for improved performance, the company has announced.

The new MegaMatcher 12.3 updates the SDKs and the MegaMatcher Accelerator hardware and software solution. The new version also includes enhanced liveness detection for iris and facial recognition, and a new voice recognition algorithm, and the upgraded inference engine provides better speed and performance across all biometric modalities, Neurotechnology says. Face biometric liveness detection is now performed by a passive presentation attack detection (PAD) algorithm.

The NIST Fingerprint Image Quality (NFIQ) 2.1 standard is supported in MegaMatcher 12.3, as is the Mac M1 chip from Arm, resulting in significantly faster performance than previous versions running on macOS.

Speed is important for MegaMatcher ABIS, Accelerator, SDK and On Card, as they are used for high-volume biometric identification and national-scale projects.

“Every day our team aims to innovate technologies that make our products more accurate and robust while also being faster and less complex for our customers to use,” states Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology. “This latest version of MegaMatcher exemplifies these efforts, providing greater accuracy in verification and identification processes while enabling our customers’ systems to work faster.”

Neurotechnology launched Megamatcher version 12.1 a year ago.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | multimodal | Neurotechnology | passive facial liveness | research and development | SDK