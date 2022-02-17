Strong results for Neurotechnology’s face biometrics in NIST FRVT reports

Improvements in both 1:1 verification and 1:N identification scenarios

Neurotechnology has announced that the company’s results in recent U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) were a substantial improvement in biometric accuracy when compared to previous rounds.

Neurotechnology also said its algorithms showed a consistent increment of performance in both identification and verification testing scenarios.

More specifically, in FRVT 1:1 Verification evaluations, Neurotechnology’s algorithms scored among the top three percent out of 319 entries for both border control supervised (Visa Border, Border) and unsupervised (Kiosk) scenarios, referring to a January 13 update.

In terms of FRVT 1:N Identification evaluations, Neurotechnology’s face biometrics technology reached the top four percent matching frontal and profile mugshots scenarios among 341 submissions by 93 different providers.

Neurotechnology also claimed its algorithms showed the best results among all other submissions with the same template size.

“Consistency and dedication are crucial to our sustained R&D accomplishments,” comments Neurotechnology Biometric Research Lead Evaldas Borcovas.

According to the executive, the results in the NIST FRVT demonstrate the company’s dedication to building tools that are among the ‘top performing’ for some of the most common situations in civilian and law enforcement scenarios.

“Previously our team achieved the best algorithm accuracy in fingerprint recognition evaluations, and now we are seeking to do the same in face recognition evaluations,” Borcovas adds.

“Based on our experience, and these latest algorithm results, I am confident that we are moving in the right direction.”

Neurotechnology has started 2022 with a bang, updating its MegaMatcher suite of biometric solutions and software development kits in January and announcing it received the distinction of Lithuania’s ‘Artificial Intelligence Company of the Year.’

accuracy | algorithms | biometric identification | biometrics | facial recognition | Neurotechnology | NIST | research and development | testing