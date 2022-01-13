Biometrics and digital ID providers announce awards, distinctions

Ambiq, Aware, Flywallet, Neurotechnology, Prove, Sumsub, Transmit Security recognized

A series of awards and recognitions has been snapped up by biometrics and digital identity providers, in celebration of some of their strides in the year just ended, and their position for the new year. Those awarded include Aware, Prove, Ambiq, Transmit Security, Neurotechnology, Flywallet and Sumsub.

Prove’s ID verification solution gets user applause

Prove’s customers and users on the G2.com platform have chosen the company has the best innovative solution provider for digital identity authentication, verification and fraud prevention, as published in G2.com’s Winter 2021 report.

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that helps organizations choose the right software and services based on over 1 million user reviews.

Aware, Ambiq grab BIG innovation distinctions

The Business Intelligence Group (BIG) has recognised Knomi, the mobile biometric authentication platform of Aware, with a 2022 BIG Innovation Award, according to the company.

Reacting to the development, the chief technology officer at Aware Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, said: “I am very happy to see that Knomi has been recognized yet again for its ongoing commitment to innovating today’s authentication methods. We believe that Knomi is the strongest, most convenient, and most effective passwordless authentication solution available today, and are thrilled to see it being recognized as such with the BIG Innovation Award.”

Meanwhile, Ambiq was also a winner of the BIG Innovation Award for its proprietary Sub threshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT) platform, the company said in an announcement. The platform, the company explained, redefines energy efficiency and ultra-low power, making it possible to enable artificial intelligence everywhere by reducing the total power consumption of the device.

Flywallet bags Good Design 2021 Award

Flywallet’s biometric wearable product, Keyble, which enables digital payments, has won the 2021 Good Design Award for its innovation and cutting edge design, a company announcement reveals.

The announcement describes Keyble as a newly designed kind of wearable made for a new kind of lifestyle. With it, and using fingerprint or heartbeat biometrics via electrocardiogram, users can carry out a number of transactions such as contactless payments in stores, passwordless login to online services, ticketing, loyalty cards, access to gyms, offices and homes, the opening of cars and digital identity.

Transmit Security, Neurotechnology, Sumsub recognized

Transmit Security says in a LinkedIn post that it was named by Built in Bolton as one of the best mid-size companies to work for this year. The company is ranked 47th out of the 100 mid-size firms recognised.

Neurotechnology for its part says it has received the distinction of Lithuania’s ‘Artificial Intelligence Company of the Year.’ In a Linked post, the company said it was happy to receive the recognition from the Artificial Intelligence Association of Lithuania which hosted the AI award ceremony and rallied the country’s AI community.

Sumsub also announced on LinkedIn that it was ranked number 14 on the list of the 25 topmost cybersecurity companies of 2021 by The Software Report.

Article Topics

Ambiq | awards | Aware | biometrics | digital identity | Flywallet | Neurotechnology | Prove | Sumsub | Transmit Security