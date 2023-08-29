Over 1M in Kuwait register fingerprints as biometric database project progresses

Kuwaiti authorities say more than one million persons have now submitted their fingerprint biometrics as the project to set up a central biometric database in the country continues.

As The Times Kuwait reports, the growing figures show compliance with the directive as work to simplify and improve the enrollment system continues.

The government has set up several enrollment centers at shopping malls and airports for those who are yet to have their fingerprints captured.

There is no announced deadline for the fingerprinting exercise, which involves Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates living in the country who are 18 years of age and above.

Last month, the Interior Ministry said it had installed more biometric scanners at some venues, as the number of those registered at the time was 750,000.

Quoting an official, The Times writes that the General Department of Criminal Evidence gives regular guidelines to the company carrying out the biometric enrollment to ensure its work meets set standards.

The Ministry of Interior says while the creation of the central biometric database will improve security in the country, it will also enable citizens to easily access certain public services using a digital identity.

