SecureAuth IAM authentication platform certified for FIDO2

Access management and authentication vendor SecureAuth has reinforced its commitment to interoperable, passwordless technologies by achieving FIDO2 certification standards for its authentication platform Arculix.

The company has been a member of the FIDO Alliance for over a decade, with many alliance-certified products, and has also renewed its membership in the organization.

SecureAuth has also supported FIDO2 biometric standards for WebAuthn-compliant devices to be deployed within its Administration Console since 2015.

Now, the company is extending FIDO2 support to Arculix, a digital identity and access management (IAM) platform which enables a mobile device to be used as a FIDO2-certified authenticator. Arculix combines behavioral modeling, identity orchestration, continuous authentication and passwordless technology.

According to SecureAuth CEO Paul Trulove, the certification comes at a time of increased struggle by organizations to protect digital identities, with a consequent boost in demand to deliver frictionless experiences.

“Adopting FIDO2-based authentication methods that don’t rely on passwords could eliminate most of the password-related breaches and account takeover attacks,” Trulove says.

SecureAuth treats authentication as a “continuum,” he says, allowing customers to defend against threat actors at all stages of authentication.

“Passwordless, continuous authentication is the next-generation approach that strikes the delicate balance between speed and secure access,” Trulove says.

The FIDO2 certification for Arculix follows the appointment of sales growth executive Dennis Dowd as the company’s VP of worldwide sales last month.

In other authentication news, Vietnam-based VinCSS recently launched a new domestically-produced ecosystem based on FIDO2 protocols and biometrics.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | certification | digital identity | FIDO Alliance | FIDO2 | identity access management (IAM) | passwordless authentication | SecureAuth