RealNetworks, SecureAuth, Xydus see executive leadership changes

More biometrics and digital identity solutions providers have announced changes to their leadership structures. RealNetworks says it has made two significant changes and SecureAuth is expanding its leadership bench to support growth objectives. Meanwhile, Xydus has brought in two technical leadership experts to continue its digital ID pursuits.

RealNetworks appoints new President of SAFR, COO transitions to new role

The newly-created position of President of SAFR at RealNetworks has a pioneer occupant with physical security management expert Paul DiPeso assuming the role to oversee the SAFR product range. With more than 25 years of experience working in physical security management roles for companies such as Feenics, Tyco International and Honeywell International, DiPeso will report to CEO Rob Glaser.

“Paul is a proven leader who has a demonstrated track record of building and growing significant businesses in the access control industry,” commented Glaser, adding that the new appointee is the “ideal leader to take the excellent and innovative SAFR products we have built and build a large and successful business.”

DiPeso said he was attracted to RealNetworks because the company’s products align with the needs of customers, especially in an era where physical security has been rapidly changing to provide customers with solutions that better secure their assets.

In the same announcement, RealNetworks discloses that its President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Ensing is moving to the role of strategic advisor for the company. The move took effect on 1 July, 2022.

The CEO praised Ensing for the crucial role he has played since the start of 2020. “First as our interim CFO, and then as our President and COO. I’m deeply grateful and appreciative for everything Mike has done during these turbulent two and a half years to help set Real up for the future. While we’re going to miss Mike’s fulltime presence, the strong team that Mike has helped us build positions us well for the future,” said Glaser.

“During the last two plus years at Real, I have been working with exceptional people and great teams on exciting new products and businesses,” said Ensing as he moves into his new role. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished and the team we have built laying the foundation for future growth. These are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing the next phase of Real over the coming years.”

New SecureAuth appointee to help push revenue growth

Sales growth expert Dennis Dowd has been appointed as SecureAuth Vice President of Worldwide Sales where he will lead the direct and channel sales teams of the company to accelerate revenue growth.

“SecureAuth is thrilled to have Dennis Dowd join to lead our global sales, channel and solution engineering teams,” said Paul Trulove, CEO of SecureAuth. “With the recent launch of Arculix, our next-generation authentication platform, Dennis is joining SecureAuth at an exciting time and we look forward to accelerating growth by partnering with customers to deliver a frictionless, but secure authentication process for all users.”

Dowd comes in with experience from CyrusOne where he built a strong enterprise sales team. He lauded SecureAuth’s passwordless authentication acumen, saying “as a channel-first company, SecureAuth is well-positioned to help organizations show their value-add by addressing the demands of digital acceleration and a challenging digital identity threat landscape.”

Meanwhile, SecureAuth also announced that its VP of Finance Karan Dua has been catapulted to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

With two decades of corporate and operational finance experience across the technology industry, Dua will be responsible for the global general and administrative function including accounting, finance, treasury, tax and legal.

Prior to joining SecureAuth in 2019, Dua served at PlanGrid, YuMe and has experience working for Big Four companies PwC and Ernst & Young.

In the same announcement, SecureAuth said it was recently declared winner of the Global Infosec Awards 2022 in the ‘Hot Company for Identity and Access Management’ category awarded by Cyber Defense Magazine, at the RSA Conference 2022.

Xydus brings in top technical talent

Xydus says it has brought in technical experts Jos Aussems as Chief Information Security Officer and Chris Covell as Senior VP of Engineering as part of an ongoing process to reorganize and modernize its IT team to improve efficiency, performance and resilience, states a company announcement.

Aussems had an instrumental 17-year career at PwC while Covell has more than a decade experience working with Transunion and Call Credit.

“Digital identity is in a crisis today. The global scale of the problem is the reason we’ve spent a significant amount of resources on adjusting our engineering practice,” said Xydus Founder and CEO Russsell King. “Now we need the right senior leadership in place to manage the new team dynamic, making sure our product solves today’s digital identity crisis, and tomorrow’s.”

“Today’s world of digital transactions, currency and even worlds means identity is more valuable than money. Technology should protect that identity, not use it to make money. That’s what we’re on a mission to fix, which this impressive technical leadership team can deliver,” King added.

Xydus says the new hires come after it reached a record-breaking revenue threshold of 600 percent in 2021.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | facial recognition | RealNetworks | SAFR | SecureAuth | Xydus