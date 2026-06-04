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Switzerland’s Swiyu eID rollout faces further delays

Delays underscore challenges of building national digital trust infrastructure
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Switzerland’s Swiyu eID rollout faces further delays
 

The introduction of Switzerland’s electronic identity (eID) Swiyu could be delayed once again, this time due to postponements in internal testing, the service has announced.

The country initially slated the rollout of the eID for summer 2026, but it was later rescheduled to December due to security concerns about user data encryption and the trust infrastructure. The adjustments, however, have only been partially completed, meaning that the internal federal administration test phase planned for July is being postponed.

​“It is possible that the introduction of the. Eid will be delayed accordingly,” Rolf Rauschenbach, deputy head of the Federal Office of Justice e-ID Unit, shared during the project’s participation meeting on Thursday.

Swiyu app is currently available as a beta version, with plans to expand testing later this year ahead of a broader rollout. The digital ID wallet stores users’ national eIDs while allowing them to control their data.

During the meeting, the e-ID Unit presented the Swiyu public beta trust infrastructure and planned activities to attract businesses to the digital ID scheme. The platform’s orchestrator, DIDAS (Digital Identity and Data Sovereignty Association), on the other hand, presented trust flow diagrams that represent use cases in the Swiss Trust Infrastructure.

DIDAS showcased a flow that covers the end-to-end journey of a student enrolling at a Swiss university using the eID and the Swiyu wallet. The non-profit organization is currently working on other trust flows, including diploma issuance, access to financial services, and Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

In the future, DIDAS also plans to test use cases such as apartment rentals and vaccinations.

The delays illustrate how national digital identity projects increasingly depend not only on wallet technology, but on the readiness of broader trust infrastructure, interoperability frameworks and ecosystem participation.

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