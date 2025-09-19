NNIT wins contract for Denmark’s eID Gateway through 2030

Denmark has selected the country’s public IT provider NNIT as the primary contractor for its national electronic ID Gateway through 2030.

The eID Gateway, operational since 2018, implements the EU’s eIDAS regulation by cross-border use of digital services in EU and EEA countries. It allows foreign citizens to access Danish digital services using their national electronic IDs. Danish citizens can likewise use the national digital identity system MitID to authenticate with government services in other EU countries.

The Danish Agency for Digital Government (Digitaliseringsstyrelsen) awarded the contract to NNIT through a tender based on quality and price criteria. Founded as Novo Nordisk IT, the Copenhagen-headquartered firm employs about 1,700 people across its subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the U.S., and the Scales subsidiary in Denmark.

Under the agreement, the company will handle platform development, automated DevOps processes, test management, and security implementation. NNIT is also set to coordinate operational and maintenance duties with the Danish Agency for Governmental IT Services, which provides the underlying infrastructure and databases.

“We can bring our strong competencies in development, DevOps, and security into play to ensure both a secure and stable solution that strengthens Denmark’s critical digital infrastructure,” says Kasper Søndergaard Andersen, NNIT’s senior vice president and head of the Denmark region.

Denmark is currently working on implementing the EU’s Single Digital Gateway regulation, a centralized platform that provides users with a single point of access to digital services at the national and European levels. The Danish eID-gateway and the NemLog-in Single Sign On (SSO) service for accessing public services have been integrated.

Some Danish digital services can already be accessed by users with eIDs from other countries by connecting a non-Danish eID to a Danish personal identity number (CPR Number). Users are required to present a passport and undergo identity matching.

The MitID system became functional in October 2023, replacing Denmark’s previous national digital ID system NemID. Both ID systems were developed by the Danish payments company Nets.

Last year, IN Groupe took over Nets’ digital ID business from Nexi Group.

Article Topics

Denmark | digital government | digital ID | e-ID | government purchasing | MitID | NNIT