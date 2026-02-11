FB pixel

Switzerland reveals branding for its Swiyu digital ID wallet

| Masha Borak
Switzerland has presented a new design and branding for its national digital identity wallet app Swiyu, as the country prepares for the official launch of the system in 2026.

The design of the eID was created by Bern-based digital agency Mutoco and is derived from the security features of physical ID cards, implementing official Swiss colors. The branding was unveiled in January by the Federal Office for Information Technology and Communications (FOITT) and the Federal Office of Justice (FOJ)

“With Swiyu branding, we want to establish a trustworthy, modern digital identity among the Swiss population,” says Rolf Rauschenbach, deputy head of the e-ID Division at the Federal Office of Justice. “It is an important milestone on the path to digital sovereignty.”

Switzerland has already started public testing of the eID, allowing citizens to use a beta version of the Swiyu app. Meanwhile, work is continuing on the Swiyu Public Beta Trust Infrastructure, which will test and refine the eID technology stack.

​During 2026, the Public Beta will become a full-scale testing environment that runs alongside the real production system and mirrors it exactly, allowing developers to test new features and changes in an environment identical to production before deploying them to actual users, according to its official roadmap.

​The eID was named one of the three key themes of Switzerland’s 2026 digitalization strategy, released in December. The country has earmarked a budget of over US$200 million for the digital ID verification infrastructure.

