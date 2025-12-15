FB pixel

eID among key themes of Digital Switzerland Strategy

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
eID among key themes of Digital Switzerland Strategy
 

Digital sovereignty, cyber resilience and the introduction of a national electronic identity (eID) are the three key themes of Switzerland’s digitalization strategy in 2026, the government has announced.​

Last Friday, the Federal Council adopted the updated Digital Switzerland Strategy for 2026, laying down the main priorities and goals that are binding for the Federal Administration.

The inclusion of eID into the plan signals that the Swiss government is ready to start serious work on digital identity after receiving a green light from voters during a September referendum. Authorities say that the project is vital in advancing Switzerland’s digital transformation agenda.

The state has earmarked a budget of over $200 million for the digital ID verification infrastructure. Earlier this year, the country started public testing of the eID, allowing citizens to use a beta version of the Swiyu digital wallet app.

The e-ID will be issued by the federal government and enable Swiss residents and Swiss nationals living abroad to identify themselves securely online. Its use will be voluntary.

The second key tasks in the 2026 Digital Switzerland Strategy will be implementing digital sovereignty and resilience against crisis. The task will be led by the State Secretariat for Security Policy (DDPS), the Federal Chancellery and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), which will identify the security and foreign policy risks related to digital resources and draw up measures.

Finally, Switzerland’s third task is to become a “digital host state,” meaning it will strengthen cyber resilience, data center security and cloud infrastructure. The goal is to protect International Geneva, which hosts key international organizations such as the United Nations, the Red Cross, the World Health Organization (WHO) and CERN, as well as dozens of multinational companies.

The country first launched its Digital Switzerland Strategy in 2022 and has been updating it every year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

South Africa plans Intelligent Population Register in proposed civil registration reform

The government of South Africa intends to modernize its National Population Register by putting in place what it describes as…

 

New identity checks reshaping US federal student aid

The U.S. Department of Education (DoE) publicly credited enhanced identity verification measures with preventing more than $1 billion in attempted…

 

Ping integrates with BeyondTrust to unify automated digital identity decisions

New strategic partners BeyondTrust and Ping Identity have combined their technologies to automate digital identity decisions for human and machine…

 

Physical security a strategic enabler of business outcomes: Genetec report

Montreal-based biometrics and enterprise physical security provider Genetec Inc. has released its sixth annual State of Physical Security report. Findings…

 

Malaysia to integrate 95 percent of public services with MyDigital ID by 2030

The Malaysian government is moving to have more public and private sector services integrated with the country’s MyDigital ID as…

 

Indonesia plans ABIS upgrade to combine legacy biometrics systems

Indonesian authorities are engaging with biometrics providers in a market sounding initiative ahead of a planned procurement of a new…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events