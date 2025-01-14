FB pixel

Qatar’s Trust Services strategy provides for creation of unified digital ID

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Qatar’s Trust Services strategy provides for creation of unified digital ID
 

A unified digital ID system will be established in Qatar as an integral part of a National Digital Authentication and Trust Services Strategy for 2024-2026 which the government launched on Monday January 13.

The initiative which is spearheaded by the Qatari Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is said to be a major component of the country’s digital transformation journey, Gulf Times reports.

The strategy sets the template for the development of a regulatory framework for an integrated system intended to enhance trust in all forms of electronic transactions in the country, with a high premium on the protection of personal and privacy.

According to the strategy, the unified digital ID will be the key aspect of the Digital Authentication component and will serve as the only tool that will enable users get access to a wide range of digital services without the need to have multiple digital identities. This, authorities say, will improve information security and do away with the inconvenience of using different login details to access different government platforms.

For the Trust Services component, the development of regulatory frameworks for aspects like digital signatures, seals, and timestamping are envisaged with a two-phased implementation plan.

The strategy also hopes to ensure smooth collaboration and interaction among government ministries, departments and agencies, individuals, as well as enterprises and organizations of the private sector.

“Through this strategy, MCIT aims to enhance trust in electronic services by developing an advanced technical and legislative infrastructure. We believe that digital innovation is the key to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030,” the Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Government Affairs at MCIT, Mashael Ali al-Hammadi, is quoted as saying.

“This strategy reflects our commitment to providing reliable and secure digital services that improve lives and bolster the national economy’s competitiveness, aligning with the fourth pillar of the Digital Agenda 2030,” he adds.

As explained by the MCIT, the strategy has a four-tier approach – from reinforcing the country’s current authentication system, to improving data sharing and interoperability, drafting of the appropriate legislative frameworks and the operationalization and full switch to a more sustainable and advanced digital government system.

The strategy, MCIT says, also aims at four key impact areas, namely enhancing service delivery across different sectors of the society, boosting the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure, spurring innovation and opening up space for job creation as well as well as propelling Qatar forward on its path towards digital integration with the rest of the world.

Last year, an advanced ID protection system by Resecurity was introduced in Qatar to protect individuals and businesses against the rising identity fraud.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

BorderAge promises 100% anonymous age assurance with hand gesture modality

Imagine a magician who waves their hands not to conjure a white rabbit, but to provide age assurance without collecting…

 

euCONSENT’s tokenized age verification set for PoC at upcoming age assurance summit

The European Union has its own ideas about how age assurance should be carried out for restricted online services, and…

 

Humanity Protocol launches Humanity Foundation ahead of ‘big moves’

Humanity Protocol, one of the emergent contenders in the market for proof of personhood (PoP), has announced the launch of…

 

J.P. Morgan adds 2 biometric authentication terminals to payments ecosystem

J.P. Morgan Payments (JPM) has announced the release of two new proprietary biometric payments terminals for retail, restaurant and entertainment…

 

Prove acquires reusable digital ID verification firm Portabl

A post on Prove’s blog says the acquisition of digital ID startup Portabl “will enable Prove to enhance its industry-leading…

 

Socure: Nation-state fraud ramping up in 2025

Socure, a leading digital identity verification platform, believes 2025 will be the breakout year for digital identity verification in the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events