Resecurity launches digital ID protection in Qatar

Following its expanded services in Thailand earlier this year, Resecurity has now introduced its advanced Identity Protection (IDP) tool in Qatar, aimed at safeguarding citizens and businesses against rising cyber threats like identity theft and fraud. This comes at a time when Qatar is expanding its digital infrastructure in line with its National Vision 2030.

The IDP offering comes with features such as advanced monitoring capabilities, real-time threat intelligence, and risk management capabilities offering a defense mechanism against identity theft, account takeovers, and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

The move is part of Resecurity’s broader strategy to strengthen cybersecurity in the Middle East, bolstered by a partnership with Mannai Corporation, a player in Qatar’s IT sector.

The partnership between the pair aims to leverage both organizations’ knowledge to deliver cybersecurity technology to a client base in Qatar.

Speaking about the partnership, Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, says: “We are excited to join forces with Mannai Trading CO., to enhance Qatar’s cybersecurity landscape. Mannai’s dedication to delivering exceptional service aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier cybersecurity solutions. Together, we are committed to safeguarding digital assets and ensuring robust cyber defenses for businesses across Qatar.”

The partnership is set to focus on cyber threat intelligence and security systems, including threat detection and response, digital identity protection, and managed security services, tailored to Qatar’s industries.

Disrupting human trafficking

Additionally, Resecurity has collaborated with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to combat modern slavery through tech-driven offerings.

Yoo explains that by analyzing financial transactions and leveraging advanced data analytics, the company aims to disrupt the financial infrastructure that supports human trafficking networks.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to using technology for social good and protecting vulnerable communities,” he adds.

Aaron Kahler, founder and CEO of ATII, also emphasizes the importance of strategic partnerships in combating human trafficking, mentioning that partnering with Resecurity allows ATII to improve its capabilities in data-driven intelligence and cybersecurity.

