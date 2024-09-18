FB pixel

Resecurity launches digital ID protection in Qatar

Teams with ATII to fight human trafficking
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Resecurity launches digital ID protection in Qatar
 

Following its expanded services in Thailand earlier this year, Resecurity has now introduced its advanced Identity Protection (IDP) tool in Qatar, aimed at safeguarding citizens and businesses against rising cyber threats like identity theft and fraud. This comes at a time when Qatar is expanding its digital infrastructure in line with its National Vision 2030.

The IDP offering comes with features such as advanced monitoring capabilities, real-time threat intelligence, and risk management capabilities offering a defense mechanism against identity theft, account takeovers, and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

The move is part of Resecurity’s broader strategy to strengthen cybersecurity in the Middle East, bolstered by a partnership with Mannai Corporation, a player in Qatar’s IT sector.

The partnership between the pair aims to leverage both organizations’ knowledge to deliver cybersecurity technology to a client base in Qatar.

Speaking about the partnership, Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, says: “We are excited to join forces with Mannai Trading CO., to enhance Qatar’s cybersecurity landscape. Mannai’s dedication to delivering exceptional service aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier cybersecurity solutions. Together, we are committed to safeguarding digital assets and ensuring robust cyber defenses for businesses across Qatar.”

The partnership is set to focus on cyber threat intelligence and security systems, including threat detection and response, digital identity protection, and managed security services, tailored to Qatar’s industries.

Disrupting human trafficking

Additionally, Resecurity has collaborated with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to combat modern slavery through tech-driven offerings.

Yoo explains that by analyzing financial transactions and leveraging advanced data analytics, the company aims to disrupt the financial infrastructure that supports human trafficking networks.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to using technology for social good and protecting vulnerable communities,” he adds.

Aaron Kahler, founder and CEO of ATII, also emphasizes the importance of strategic partnerships in combating human trafficking, mentioning that partnering with Resecurity allows ATII to improve its capabilities in data-driven intelligence and cybersecurity.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Prove launches user verification tool with Uber as first client

A new identity verification offering, Prove Verified Users, has been announced to enhance security across digital marketplaces. Its introduction by…

 

BixeLab highlights need for proactive security measures in ID fraud update

Real-time face swapping has been found among romance scams being perpetrated from Nigeria, and is described in the latest I.D….

 

ICE to award contract to field more NEC fingerprint capture devices

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intends to award a firm fixed price delivery order under the First Source II…

 

Veriff passes Level 2 biometric PAD evaluation from iBeta

Veriff has completed the ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 Compliance evaluation for biometric passive liveness detection by iBeta. The Estonia-based company…

 

Outdated biometric liveness tests create ‘false sense of security,’ FaceTec argues

Biometrics are replacing legacy knowledge-based authentication for remote and unsupervised authentication scenarios. But the latest liveness detection report from FaceTec…

 

Instagram tightens rules for teens with Yoti age estimation

Tightening regulations and clenching fists around age verification for social media have prompted Instagram to introduce a new account category…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events