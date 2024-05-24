Strata Identity launches uninterrupted identity services product

FB pixel

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
There are a few things that can be more annoying than your office computer logging you out of applications because of technical issues such as cloud service failure. Businesses can suffer too, with downtime costs reaching upwards of US$500,000 or more per hour, according to a survey from Parametrix.

A loss of connection with the primary identity provider usually results in suspending all application access. However, Strata Identity has come up with a product that provides uninterrupted identity services across multiple cloud services.

The identity orchestration company has named it Maverics Identity Continuity and it works by autonomously switching the user to an alternative identity provider. The add-on is currently in beta and will be generally available in July, the company says in a release.

“For all their advantages, cloud-based services require uninterrupted connectivity to maintain business continuity,” says Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “Since identity providers control access to an organization’s applications and data, any downtime can shut down mission-critical operations,”

The Maverics Identity Continuity works with the help of Strata’s Schema Abstraction Layer which translates proprietary attribute schemas from different cloud and on-premises identity provider systems and vendors. If the primary identity provider is not available but the network connection remains Maverics will seamlessly switch to a backup cloud identity provider. If the network connection fails, the software makes sure that the user is connected to the application they need.

Strata Idenity’s Senior Sales Engineer Steve Lay provided insight into how problems pop up and frameworks break down in identity authentication for Biometric Update.

