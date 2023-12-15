Seeing new market life, Xalient acquires EU, US identity services firms

United Kingdom identity and access management firm Xalient has purchased a European digital ID service firm in a deal that might say as much about the players as the market.

Xalient did not release financial details about its buyout of Grabowsky. The company’s last acquisition was only four months ago, when it bought another identity services company, U.S.-based Integral Partners.

Based on the two buyouts, Xalient wants a quick expansion of its presence in markets to its west and east. The company says it now has 300 employees.

Absorbing services firms is a good way for a custom software company to bring in new qualified buyers. In this case, Grabowsky and Integral Partners will be pushing Xalient products.

Xalient itself is broad. Besides IAM, the company codes security and network applications – a connectivity-and-protection portfolio. Its pitch is that those three segments really are one. Customers are maturing to realize they need vendors able to handle that spectrum in-house, according to the company.

The company claims its customers include Avis Budget, Kellogg’s, corporate communications giant WPP and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Grabowsky, a 35-year-old firm, brings digital identity capabilities including ID governance and administration, privileged access management and custom IAM. The company is based in The Hague and Belgium.

These moves would have seemed unwise six months ago (and some, no doubt, will question its timing now). But market demand for IAM products have finally made up all of the ground lost after the onset of the pandemic.

If the recovery continues, Xalient could be a fresh and prepared brand while others scramble to re-energize.

Article Topics

acquisitions | digital identity | Grabowsky | identity access management (IAM) | Xalient