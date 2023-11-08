Biometric MFA and IAM providers extend reach through online marketplaces

Ping Identity has added Asignio to its tech partner program, while the Radiant Logic Partner Program expands globally. Au10tix will now be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Auraya’s Eva Forensics voice biometrics are now available on the Genesys AppFoundry.

Asignio now a part of Ping Identity’s tech partner program

Asignio has announced that its multi-biometric MFA now integrates with PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service from Ping Identity for passwordless authentication on any device.

Asignio is now a member of Ping Identity’s Global Technology Partner Program, a network of partners that develop integrations with DaVinci‘s drag-and-drop service that easily allows for customized digital user journeys across different apps and ecosystems.

Asignio uses a combination of handwriting recognition and selfie biometrics in the browser to provide authentication that is resistant to phishing attacks, replay attacks, deepfakes and system hacks. This MFA approach aims to be more secure than traditional passwords, one-time passwords and hardware authenticators.

The live handwriting recognition confirms the characteristics of a user’s signing on a touch screen while using passive facial verification. Handwriting is unique in that it provides a muscle-memory-based secret factor, as users don’t have to commit their handwriting to their memory for it to remain consistent.

Au10tix now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Global ID verification provider Au10tix announced that its end-to-end ID document and biometric verification platform, as well as its reusable digital ID, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

The company’s platform uses forensics, biometrics, and AI to detect fraud. The reusable digital ID system can create digital credentials that can be easily verified and shared across platforms while prioritizing data protection. Both offerings can help businesses streamline ID verification, reduce cost of onboarding, improve data security, and automate workflows.

The company’s fully automated platform is used by major companies such as Uber, Airbnb, PayPal and Google. By joining Microsoft’s co-sell program, Au10tix can more easily connect with its ideal customers to accelerate sales.

Radiant Logic expands partner program

Identity data fabric company Radiant Logic has announced that it is expanding its Radiant Logic Partner Program globally. The partner program is intended to provide end-to-end services to solve identity and IT infrastructure challenges that partners may face.

Radiant Logic works with resellers, integrators, and ISVs to simplify identity management, security, and data protection. Some of the program’s partners upon initial launch include Wipro, CyberIAM, UberEther, and Novacoast.

The program will be led by VP of Global Partners and Alliances Jeff Tishgart, who has experience in executive global alliances roles for PlainID and SailPoint.

The company also announced that the SaaS version of the RadiantOne Identity Data Platform is now available on the AWS Marketplace. Radiant Logic has launched the Data Fabric Security IAM system on AWS in partnership with the AWS Public Sector team and Immuta. The solution gives customers access to enterprise-level identity aggregation, data access, and data governance.

Eva Forensics now available on Genesys AppFoundry

Voice biometrics developer Auraya is extending its partnership with Genesys, a contact center service provider. Auraya’s Eva Forensics is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry.

Eva Forensics can identify fraudsters or those suspected of fraud by monitoring conversations with agents and voice bots. It can detect suspicious activity and respond by triggering re-authentication and other measures as a safeguard. It can also defend against synthetic voices and deepfake attacks by differentiating between live and synthesized speech.

